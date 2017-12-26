Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III vowed on Monday to hold responsible those who could have violated the safety and health standards of a mall in Davao City where at least 37 people died after they were trapped due to fire that razed the establishment on Dec. 23.

"My heart bleeds with the bereaved families of the employees who died in the tragic fire in Davao City. Some people must be held responsible for the senseless loss of lives," Bello said in a statement.

He said he directed the officials of the Occupational Safety and Health Center and the Department of Labor and Employment regional office in Davao to immediately look into possible violations of some safety and health standards by NCCC mall management in its operations.

"The findings of the investigation shall be submitted directly to me for purposes of determining responsibility and for appropriate legal action," Bello said.

The Labor chief said he also directed the DOLE regional office to make an inventory and assessment of the affected workers and employees of the mall so that they may be provided with emergency employment.

He said the employment assistance would be for a period of one month.

"Depending on the assessment of our regional office, we will look into other means by which DOLE can extend further assistance to the victims of the tragic incident," Bello added.

Some 37 employees of Research Now SSI, a business process outsourcing company with office inside the NCCC mall, were confirmed dead. Celerina Monte/DMS