President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating improved double digits to "very good" in the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations.

The Fourth Quarter 2017 SWS survey conducted on Dec. 8-16 among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide showed that 71 percent of the Filipinos were satisfied of Duterte's performance, 15 percent undecided, and 13 percent dissatisfied.

The President's gross satisfaction rating was 5 points higher from 67 percent in September.

"This gives a net satisfaction rating of +58," SWS said as it classified the rating as "very good."

"This is a 10-point rise, and one grade up, from the good +48 (67% satisfied, 19% dissatisfied) in September 2017," it added.

The President's rating stayed "excellent" in Mindanao at 84 percent from 82 percent last September; rose by one grade from "good" to "very good" in Metro Manila at 72 percent; also in the Visayas at 72 percent and in Balanced Luzon at 64.

By class, net satisfaction stayed "very good" in Classes ABC at +66, rose from "good" to "very good" in Classes E and D at +65 and +57, respectively.

Malacanang thanked the Filipinos after Duterte received a "very good" net satisfaction rating.

"We thank the Filipino people for the 10-point rise in the net satisfaction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s performance which stands at +58 in December from the previous +48 in September," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

He said the Duterte administration will enter 2018 with "high public confidence" from both urban and rural areas, in all socioeconomic classes, among both men and women, and all educational levels.

"We therefore assure everyone that this public sentiment, classified by Social Weather Stations as very good, would be a source of inspiration for the President and his team to continuously work hard to bring a comfortable life for all Filipinos under a trustworthy government," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS