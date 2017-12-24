Five people were killed, including a police officer, in an anti-kidnapping operation in Bulacan early Saturday morning.

Philippine National Police's Anti-Kidnapping Group's Luzon field unit chief Supt. Arthur Masungsong was killed while Chief Insp. Reynaldo Lumactod was injured during the encounter in Angat, Bulacan around 1:10 a.m.

PNP-AKG launched an entrapment operation to rescue Raziel Esguerra who was kidnapped by the suspects in their residents early Friday morning.

According to the victim's brother, the kidnappers were demanding P15 million in ransom.

In a police report, the encounter transpired around 1:10 am at Barangay Sta. Lucia, Angat when the operatives chanced upon the suspects' vehicle.

The suspects fired shots upon noticing the AKG vehicle, prompting the operatives to return fire, eventually killing the suspects. Esguerra was rescued in the operation.

Masungsong’s body was brought to St. Ignatius Funeral Parlor near Camp Crame in Quezon City while Lumactod is being treated at Chinese General Hopsital.

PNP chief Director General visited the wounded cop and commended Masungsong, saying he was a very good official who solved many kidnap-for-ransom cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS