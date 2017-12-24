Malacanang underscored on Saturday the need to maintain martial law in Mindanao despite a latest survey showing that majority of the Filipinos, including those from southern Philippines, have been opposing this policy.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque virtually blamed the Social Weather Stations' phrasing of the survey question why majority of the respondents, including those from Mindanao, have rejected further extension of martial law.

"We understand the sentiment of the public when 62 percent of the respondents said they oppose martial law extension in Mindanao, given the construction of the survey question which began, "Because the war in Marawi City is over...," he said.

The SWS's actual survey question was, "How much do you agree or disagree with this statement: 'Because the war in Marawi City is over, there is no need to extend Martial Law beyond its end date on December 31, 2017."

Roque said the government has to engage the people and make them aware that "it is precisely because of martial law that there is seemingly peaceful environment that is prevalent now in Mindanao, thus, they have the perception of 'the war was over'."

He stressed that because of martial law, the government forces were able to keep the terrorist Daesh, their supporters and remnants in check.

Roque explained that if martial law was not implemented, the current situation in the communities in Mindanao would have been "vastly different."

"We therefore have to explain to our people that what the Daesh-Maute did in Marawi was just the tip of the iceberg. The Dawlah Islamiya remains determined to establish an IS wilayat in Mindanao," he said.

"With martial law in place, our defenders can establish a tighter net against these rebels and terrorists who will not stop until they are completely defeated," he said.

The spokesman also said that martial law will also aid the government security forces in securing Task Force Bangon Marawi agencies that are carrying out the rehabilitation in war-torn Marawi City.

The SWS survey, which was conducted on Dec. 8-17 among 1,200 respondents nationwide, showed that 62 percent have opposed to martial law extension, 12 percent were undecided, and 26 percent were in favor.

Opposition to the extension of martial law in Mindanao beyond December 31, 2017 was highest in Metro Manila at 67 percent, followed by Balance Luzon at 63 percent, Mindanao at 62 percent, and Visayas at 55 percent. Celerina Monte/DMS