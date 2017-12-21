The Duterte administration is expected to start constructing he Japanese-funded Metro Manila subway project by third quarter of 2018, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

Diokno said the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase 1 is one of the major projects that will boost infrastructure spending for next year, amounting to P1.1 trillion or 6.3 percent of the Philippine gross domestic product.

"The DOTr ( Department of Transportation) is expected to commence project implementation of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase 1 as early as third quarter of 2018," Diokno said in his regular breakfast forum.

The P355.6 billion MMSP- Phase 1, funded by Japan, is a 25.3 km subway connecting connecting North and South of Manila (from Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City to Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City) and Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"Right now, we are finalizing the feasibility study," Diokno said.

The MMSP will be the Philippines’ first-ever mass underground transport system.

Comprised of 13 stations, including a station in NAIA, the subway system is expected to reduce travel time to 31 minutes from Quezon City to Taguig City.

The subway is expected to accommodate around 370,000 passengers on its first year of operations.

The Department of Budget and Management said the DOTr, the implementing agency, will be working closely with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in ensuring the project receives adequate technology at par with the standards of Tokyo-based railway systems.

The project will be completed years after President Rodrigo Duterte ends his term in 2022.

The subway is expected to commence its partial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025, while it’s target completion would be on 2027, DBM said. Celerina Monte/DMS