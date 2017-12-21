President Rodrigo Duterte has distanced himself from the relief of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado as Flag Officer in Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy.

In an interview early Wednesday in Pasig City, Duterte said he does not interfere with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

"I don’t know...I have to ask. You know, I do not really interfere in the Armed Forces. I just allow them to reshuffle, whatever, transfer," Duterte said.

Duterte said he does not meddle with the Philippine National Police.

"I only sign their promotion; appointments. So I do not ask because it does not concern my personal intervention," he said.

Duterte said if the AFP leadership believes there is a need to reassign its officials, it is their call.

Mercado was relieved from his post three months before his retirement in March 2018.

He was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Retirees and Reservists Affairs. Celerina Monte/DMS