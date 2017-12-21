Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno admitted on Wednesday opposition lawmakers would get reduced funding for their proposed projects for next year.

In a press briefing, the budget chief said "allies of the administration will get more." "There will be distinction between those who are with the administration," he said.

Diokno clarified that contrary to reports, no congressmen would receive "zero allocation" for their proposed projects.

Diokno said zero budget for the non-allies of the administration was a policy even before martial law.

Reports said 24 opposition lawmakers got zero allocation for their pet projects in the 2018 budget.

Diokno described the budget as the "most political tool," thus, this was the reason why it is being prepared by both Congress and the Executive.

He said they approved projects, which are "worthwhile."

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday the P3.767 trillion budget for 2018. He vetoed some items in the General Appropriations Act of 2018, Diokno said.

However, he could not give details of those vetoed items. Celerina Monte/DMS