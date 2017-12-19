The Philippine National Police (PNP) has joined offensive operations against the New People’s Army (NPA) a week ahead of the armed group's 49th founding anniversary, its spokesman said Monday.

“The PNP high command has mobilized all its tactical and maneuver units for a coordinated offensive alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against remaining guerrilla fronts of the communist New People’s Army,” Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said.

Quoting Police Director Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, PNP Director for Operations, Carlos noted the importance of the conduct of offensive operations against the rebel group .

“Offense is always better than defense”, Cascolan said.

“Preventive and prophylactic combat patrols in coordination with the AFP should be launched in addition to target hardening of all camps and vital installations,” he added.

Carlos said Cascolan also directed the policemen to “sustain and beef up law enforcement, security and safety activities” in preparation to the upcoming 49th founding anniversary of the communist group when the rebels usually conduct attacks against government forces.

“In a memorandum circulated among Directorates for Integrated Police Operations (DIPO), Police Regional Offices (PRO), and National Support Units (NSU), Cascolan reminded police units and personnel to initiate countermeasures against possible terrorist attacks by the CPP/NPA, and to observe individual safety and security against terrorist hit men,” he said.

“The memorandum specifically instructed PNP units to assume a tactical and legal offensive stance by conducting all out operations in coordination and cooperation with the AFP,” he added.

Carlos said the PNP alerted its units to be more vigilant against possible attack and other violent activities of the rebel group.

“At the same time the PNP National Headquarters alerted all PNP units to maintain a high state of vigilance against possible hostilities by the CPP/NPA ahead of the 49th founding anniversary of the left-wing Communist Party of the Philippines on December 26,” Carlos said.

“Cascolan also encouraged PNP units to maximize utilization of technological capability and tools recently acquired by the PNP,” he added.” Robina Asido/DMS