A total of 1,262,188 drug personalities nationwide surrendered due to efforts of the Philippine National Police, the Directorate for Operations showed Monday.

Police Director Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan of the Directorate for Operations said the data covered July 1, 2016 to October 10, 2017.

Generated data showed in 71,578 operations conducted, 112,086 suspects were nabbed, while 3,933 died during enforcement of police operations, Cascolan said. A total of 49,994 surrenders-minors were also recorded.

Among drug surrenderers, 1,172,579 were male, and 87,194 females. Data showed 648,335 personalities were unemployed and 260,113 were self-employed.

It also showed that 46,443 surrendered drug suspects were students while 293,797 were from private entities.

Among the illegal drugs confiscated were shabu (1,703,300.94 grams), marijuana (3,812,516.54 grams), and ecstasy (2,650 grams), the report said.

Police seized firearms (7,280) and explosive devices (483) during operations, Cascolan said.

In addition, 8,566 high value targets were recorded, and 3,485 prominent drug targets have surfaced and surrendered. They are still being watched by authorities.

The PNP anti-illegal drugs unit dismantled clandestine laboratories in Brgy. Lingunan, Valenzuela City; Brgy. San Ildefonso, Magalang, Pampanga; Cauayan City, Isabela; and Brgy. Palta Small, Virac, Catanduanes.

The biggest drug laboratory dismantled by the PNP and PDEA was in Brgy. San Juan, Bano, Arayat, Pampanga.

Eighty-three police officers were killed and 238 personnel wounded in operations by the PNP and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from July 1, 2016 to October 10, 2017. DMS