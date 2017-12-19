President Rodrigo Duterte defended his granddaughter's pre-debut photo shoot inside Malacanang.

In a speech during the birthday celebration of Senator Manny Pacquiao in General Santos City on Sunday night, Duterte said the photo shoot of Isabelle Duterte was just a "small matter."

"I was not there. But even if I was there, my granddaughter had just her photos taken," he said, adding even other people who visit Malacanang have their photos taken too.

Isabelle's photo shoot inside the Palace last Friday drew different reactions from netizens in social media.

Some did not see anything wrong about it, while others criticized it, particularly having Isabelle's photos with the seal of the Office of the President.

Isabelle, who is now in show business, is Duterte's eldest granddaughter. She is the daughter of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte with his first wife. Celerina Monte/DMS