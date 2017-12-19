President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that at least 60 policemen, including three superintendents, could be dismissed from the service for allegedly being corrupt.

In a speech at the birthday celebration of Senator Manny Pacquiao in General Santos City on Sunday night, Duterte said he would start purging the Philippine National Police of rogue cops.

"About three superintendents, about 90, perhaps minimum of 60 policemen, you should leave the PNP. I am starting the purging," Duterte said.

Duterte called these policemen as "gangsters" who have been used to do illegal activities.

He said there were dismissed policemen who have engaged in hold-up activities or drug syndicates.

But Duterte said, "I will destroy you."

"Don't waste the people's money because it's not ours. If you're business in government is weak, leave," he said.

Duterte said he would look into these rogue policemen on Wednesday. Celerina Monte/DMS