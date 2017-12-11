Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Sunday accused the Human Rights Watch group for having "a penchant for playing blind, deaf, and dumb" on the administration's efforts in seeking accountability on alleged abuses in its anti-illegal drug campaign.

"The latest remarks of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the Philippine government has not made genuine efforts to seek accountability on alleged abuses in our anti-drug campaign are simply off track," Roque said in a statement.

He reminded the HRW about the entire police force in Caloocan that was relived because of alleged abuses. Caloocan policemen were allegedly involved in killing teenagers in the area.

"Lest we forget, as much as due process governs the cases of alleged victims, the same must likewise be accorded to state agents accused of being perpetrators," he said.

Roque added the Duterte administration is working hard with the "best interest of every Filipino," especially the poor and marginalized and most vulnerable, as the country observed the International Human Rights Day.

"These are the women and children in crises situations, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, migrant workers, older persons, people and communities displaced by natural and human-induced calamities, among others," he said.

He said the best way to do this is to ensure the government efficiency and effectiveness in overcoming poverty, uplifting one's status in society and living a life with higher dignity.

"That direction is what inspires the government’s compliance with its human rights obligations," he said.

Roque said the administration is pleased that the direction it has been taking has been accepted by the highest peer review body in the world on all matters of human rights, which is the United Nations Human Rights Council, after it unanimously accepted and commended the Outcome Report on the Philippines’ Universal Periodic Review this year.

He said the Philippines is an active member of the UNHRC, and respect for human rights as State policy is enshrined in our 1987 Constitution.

The Duterte administration has been accused of human rights violations due to the death of thousands of drug suspects since the government launched war on drugs in July 2016. Ella Dionisio/DMS