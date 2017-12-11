Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged on Sunday the public not to give credence to any statement of Senator Leila de Lima, whom he described as a "polluted source."

Roque made the remarks following De Lima's latest post on her Facebook that the International Criminal Court should intervene in investigating and prosecuting President Rodrigo Duterte for his alleged "murderous drug war."

"We should no longer give credence to anything that comes from Senator Leila de Lima as this is from a polluted source, who was accused of drug trafficking by at least 13 witnesses. We consider her views as rather pathetic attempts to remain relevant and in the headlines, hence, these should not be taken seriously," Roque said.

He said that De Lima's opinion on why the ICC should intervene in probing Duterte was a reflection of her "utter lack of understanding" of the principle of complementarity in International Law.

Roque, also the presidential adviser on human rights, said he was not surprised because De Lima's professional practice was limited to election laws.

He reiterated that for ICC to intervene, there should be unwillingness from the State or it is unable to prosecute crimes.

"Senator De Lima would be better off concentrating all her efforts in clearing her name in the non-bailable and heinous criminal cases pending against her before the courts instead of engaging in political grandstanding," he said.

De Lima, who has been detained in Camp Crame, is facing drug cases over her alleged involvement in the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. But she has denied the allegations, calling them as political persecution. Celerina Monte/DMS