Two people died while 26 others were injured after their bus fell into a deep canal in Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro Saturday night.

Philippine National Police Region IV- MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) identified the fatalities as Elmer Decillo, 61, sports director and Jonathan Penada, 51, campus director, both from Rizal University System.

Initial report said 44 student athletes and delegate from Rizal University System were on board Charm Travel and Tour bus going to Southern Tagalog Regional Association State Colleges and Universities Olympics to be held at San Jose, Occidental Mindoro when the accident transpired.

Around 6:30pm, upon reaching the steep part of Sitio Bunga, Barangay Nicholas, the bus, following a coaster van with 19 people inside, suddenly lose its break. To avoid hitting the van, the driver maneuvered to the left side but it fell into a deep canal.

The injured victims were brought to different hospitals for treatment while 16 people were unharmed.

Authorities were trying to locate the bus driver, who has gone missing. Ella Dionisio/DMS