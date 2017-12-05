Six people, including two soldiers, were killed while three others were wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in South Cotabato last Sunday afternoon, the military said Monday.

Captain Mc Gary Dida, civil military officer of the 1002nd Brigade, troops of the 27th Infantry Battalion encountered an undetermined number of armed men in the vicinity of Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

He said the troops were verifying reported presence of armed men when they encountered the rebels.

Dida said the fire fight that lasted for an hour has resulted in the death of four alleged NPAs, while two soldiers were killed and three others wounded.

The slain soldiers were PFC Jovaniem Tagactac and PFC Max Jay Lord Fernando.

Dida said government forces also recovered one carbine, two homemade shot gun and one localy made 9mm machine pistol after the encounter.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Leander, commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion, said the military has intensified security operations against the NPAs as he also encourage them to surrender to authorities.

“For those wounded terrorist and for some others who are still hiding right now, it is high time for you to peacefully surrender to the folds of law and avail the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) of the local government,” Leander said. Robina Asido/DMS