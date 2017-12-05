The testimonies before the House of Representatives by a justice and other officials of the Supreme Court against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno showed Malacanang is not behind the impeachment complaint against her, an official said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said there could be more justices, aside from Associate Justice Teresita de Castro, who might face the House justice committee deliberating the impeachment complaint against the chief magistrate.

"(T)ake note that it is the Chief Justice's own peer giving the evidence against her. So don't look at Malacanang please. That's proof that people should not look at Malacanang for the impeachment of Chief Justice Sereno. I understand there are more justices testifying," Roque said.

Sereno has accused that President Rodrigo Duterte was behind the move to impeach her.

The members of the House committee on justice have been conducting hearing on the impeachment complaint to determine if there is probable cause to remove Sereno.

Four justices reportedly would testify against Sereno, who was accused of culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, commission of high crimes, and corruption.

Sereno has been denying the allegations, saying not one of the charges constitutes a valid ground for impeachment. Celerina Monte/DMS