The Department of Energy (DOE) began the 2017 National Energy Consciousness Month by unveiling an electric vehicle charging station, four electric vehicles and four hybrid plug-in electric vehicles in Taguig City Monday.

Cusi and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda test-drove a hybrid plug-in electric vehicle and presented the electric vehicle charging station to the public.

Cusi said the Japanese government donated the hybrid vehicles and electric cars to promote the use of efficient and environment-friendly transportation alternatives.

The station can charge two vehicles at a time. It can do fast charging for 30 minutes and normal charging from two to four hours. Charging can also be done at home using a special plug supplied by the vehicle's manufacturers.

Energy Undersecretary Raul Aguilos, who opened the National Energy Consciousness Month, said: “We should not limit ourselves to a month of energy consciousness. Our goal is to increase our people’s awareness about energy, and have them adopt a lifestyle change towards better energy choices every day.”

In his keynote address, Cusi said the energy department has been aggressive in formulating essential energy plans.

Cusi also underscored the benefits of Executive Order No. 30 in expediting the processing of energy projects of national significance, including the Philippine Conventional Energy Program (PCEP) which promotes the development of coal and petroleum resources.

The DOE has been working towards the implementation of the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Regulation, which will provide standardized guidelines on the natural gas industry.

"The DOE amended the Retail Rules for the downstream of the oil industry and issued the Code of Safety Practices for LPG Refilling Plants that will safeguard the interest of the public against the unscrupulous trading of petroleum products while providing regulations on emerging and expanding technologies in the retailing of liquid fuels," Cusi said.

"The DOE has also improved the standards for biodiesel blends for both automotive and industrial diesel oil, incorporating the Euro IV-Philippine grade which lowers sulfur content for cleaner emissions," he added.

"As of November 2017, biofuels registered capacity already reached 857.02 million liters, derived from the 10 bioethanol and 11 biodiesel producers," he added.

Cusi said even with nearly 5,000 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacities, the DOE is processing RE service contracts to push for cleaner and sustainable energy. There are a total of 193 applications RE service contracts as of November 2017, he said. DMS