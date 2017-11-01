Authorities arrested a person whom police intelligence claim is alleged financier of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf in Quezon City last October 26, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said in a report on Tuesday.

The initial report said a joint police operation was conducted to implement a warrant of arrest against Abulpatta Abubakar for violation of a separate case of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Abubakar was alleged to be involved in the April 2000 abduction of 21 persons in Sipadan by the Abu Sayyaf. The hostages were brought to Sulu where they were rescued in September 2000.

Abubakar was brought to the CIDG for proper disposition, a police report said.

Upon his return from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this year, Abubakar was held by the Bureau of Immigration and Aviation Security Group at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sept. 26 but was later released as his identity was not substantiated in an amended complaint on the Sipadan case.

Senior Superintendent Wilson Asueta, NCR director of the CIDG, said Abubakar was arrested on an arrest warrant for another kidnapping and illegal detention case. Ella Dionisio/DMS