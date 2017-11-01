Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the 1.3 million views of the video of his visit to Davao City last January 13 that was posted on his official Facebook account.

In the toast remarks when he hosted a dinner for President Rodrigo Duterte and partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avanceña and the members of his delegation to Tokyo on Monday night, Abe said this was the highest0ever views on his account.

"I was truly impressed by the rousing welcome extended to me and my wife and my delegation. The video clip featuring my stay in Davao City we put on the Prime Minister’s Facebook account page actually marked over 1.3 million access counts, the greatest ever," Abe said.

"I had to confess that 90 percent of those who actually saw this web page were actually the all of the Filipino people across the globe, so only the 10 percent account for those of us in Japanese. So I would like to encourage Japanese to pay more attention to my Facebook account," Abe added.

He said that the 1.3 million access counts on his Facebook account were "the testament to the deep, warm, family-like and brotherly relationship between Japan and the Philippines."

Abe said Japan and the Philippines are literally "like family in deepening our close ties over time and I am very pleased with such warm relationship."

Abe undertook his first visit to the Philippines under the Duterte administration last January 12-13.

Duterte invited Abe and wife, Akie, to his residence in Davao City. Celerina Monte/DMS