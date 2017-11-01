President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Filipinos to reflect on how they can bring positive change to the country.

This was Duterte's message as he joins the Filipinos in commemorating the All Saints Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

"As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society," he said in his message released on Tuesday to the media.

"Let us contemplate on how we can make our country and this world a much better place for ourselves and for future generations," he said.

Duterte said there are many lessons to learn and so much wisdom to gain from the saints and dearly departed loved ones.

"Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS