President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope that Congress will expedite the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law and formation of a federal government.

In a press conference at the Davao City airport before he left for Japan on Sunday night, Duterte said his administration is committed to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front to "work for a federal setup."

He warned that if the government would not act expeditiously, "I think that we are headed for trouble."

"I hope that Congress would expedite its (BBL) approval. I have committed to the main rebellion fronts, the MI(LF), also the MN(LF), that we will work for a federal setup and may be grant them the territories that they want and the kind of framework of governance that they expect with a reformation of all the things in the Philippines," he said.

"We must continue to talk and I will urge Congress to fast-track it because they are getting impatient," he added.

The Aquino administration and the MILF forged a peace agreement, which includes the passage of the BBL.

Duterte has expressed belief that a federal form of government would address rebellion in Mindanao. Celerina Monte/DMS