Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday said he will quadruple the salary of police officers if he becomes president.

"Wait for me to become the president, I will quadruple your salaries," Dela Rosa said during the flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame.

He added, he will also "triple" the salaries of retirees.

"If the decision is mine, I will triple the salaries of retirees. Tell the retirees, 'Sir will triple your salary'," he said.

Dela Rosa will step down as the chief of national police by January 2018 and he is studying ways how to give better benefits and salary to retirees and police officers.

"I will retire next year, so I cannot neglect the welfare of the retirees. I'm studying best options that all of us will benefit from the intention of salary increase," he said.

Malacanang is waiting for the approval of a joint resolution of the Senate and the House of Representatives increasing salaries of men in uniform up to the generals.

If the Congress would approve the resolution, this would double the base pay of a Police Officer 1 in the Philippine National Police, a private in the Department of National Defense, and equivalent ranks in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Public Safety College, Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

A PO1 will enjoy a 100 percent increase in monthly base pay from the current P14,834 to P29,668, but the high-ranking officials could only have "60 to 70 percent" hike.

Overall, the adjustments will result to a 58.7 percent average increase in base pay for all military and uniformed personnel ranks effective Jan. 1, 2018, according to the Department of Budget and Management. Ella Dionisio/DMS