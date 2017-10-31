Dismissed Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella broke his silence on Monday by lauding the appointment of lawyer and party-list Representative Harry Roque as his replacement.

In a text message to reporters, Abella did not express any ill feeling to President Rodrigo Duterte for axing him.

"It is clear that the President has very sure instincts and that PS ( Presidential Spokesperson) Roque meets his expectations; I believe PSR (Roque) will be more than adequate for the occasion and will deliver the right support needed for PRRD's (Duterte) program of government," he said.

Last Friday, Duterte announced during Roque's birthday celebration in Davao City the partylist congressman's appointment as his new spokesman.

Abella held his last press conference last Thursday as spokesman. But he refused to answer rumors he would be replaced.

He skipped the "Mindanao Hour" briefing last Friday. Celerina Monte/DMS