A jail guard was critically wounded after he was shot by one of the six inmates who escaped from the Laguna Provincial Jail in Sta. Cruz on Sunday.

Laguna Provincial Police-Public Information Office said the inmates bolted from the jail at around 10:40am.

One of the escapees, armed with caliber .38, approached the duty jail guards and shot one of them, identified as Norberto Malabanan.

Those who escaped were identified as Rhandel Vale, charged with murder; Rio Mahilom, illegal possession of firearms; Rayman Raymundo, murder; Teddy Bucal and Romel Macaraig, carnapping; and Verjust Dizon, violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Laguna Action Center chief Rommel Palacol, in a radio interview, said Malabanan was in critical condition due to the bullet on his cheekbone. He was brought to Laguna Medical Center.

Palacol said one of the suspects grabbed an M16 rifle of a jail guard and used a stolen vehicle as their getaway car, which collided with another vehicle when they reached Los Banos, Laguna.

The suspects decided to abandon the vehicle after the incident.

Palacol said based on initial information, only three suspects rode the vehicle, while the three others went on different ways.

The M16 rifle was not retrieved from the abandoned vehicle, he said.

Authorities launched manhunt operations against the fugitives as investigation has been ongoing on how the inmates managed to escape from jail. Ella Dionisio/DMS