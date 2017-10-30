The Philippine National Police has arrested a total of 118 people in Region IV-B or Mimaropa (Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan) in its 24-hour enhanced managing police operations (EMPO) last October 26.

PNP Regional Public Information Office said 91 operations were conducted throughout the region for violation of special laws, police response, and implementation of search warrants and warrants of arrest.

The EMPO was used to be known as PNP's One Time Big Time operation.

"Though the operations against illegal drugs were turned over to PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), the Police Regional Office of Mimaropa under the leadership of Police Chief Superintendent Wilben Mayor, Regional Director, is continuously and seriously undertaking it's all out campaign against all crimes under the enhanced managing operations," the Regional PIO said in a statement.

Some 55 personalities were arrested during the first day while 63 on the second day.

Authorities arrested 69 people during the service of warrants of arrest, 20 for illegal fishing, 19 for illegal gambling, four for illegal logging, five during the implementation of search warrants and one during police response.

Of the 69 warrants of arrest served, 10 of them were most wanted persons. An employee from the Office of the Vice Mayor of Puerto Princesa City was also apprehended for malversation of public funds.

A village captain, along with four others, was nabbed while engaged in illegal gambling in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro.

A Danish national was also arrested for violation of RA 10591, otherwise known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act" in Busuanga, Palawan.

PRO IV-B also considered as one of their significant accomplishments the surrender of three members of Communist Party of the Philippines- New People's Army.

Authorities were able to confiscate six firearms, ammunition and magazine.

Palawan yielded the highest number of arrests with 46; followed by Mindoro Oriental, 29; Marinduque, 16; Mindoro Occidental, 13; Puerto Princesa City, 10; and Romblon, 4. Ella Dionisio/DMS