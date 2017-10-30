Incoming Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is not a human rights violator.

In a radio interview, Roque said Duterte's policy was clear against extrajudicial killings.

"So for me, I don't have a problem because it's very clear that our President can't be a human rights violator because of him being a lawyer and a fiscal, and he knows that when policemen killed without a reason, that's murder," he added.

Roque, a human rights advocate, revealed that some of his colleagues in the human rights movement advised him not to accept the post.

He said the President did not order the killings of drug suspects in the country.

Roque said the post of a presidential spokesman was offered to him a few weeks ago. But he waited for Duterte to formally announce it.

Last Friday, Duterte announced the appointment of Roque, during his 53rd birthday celebration in Davao City, as the new spokesperson, replacing Ernesto Abella.

Duterte said Roque will attend his first Cabinet meeting on November 6. Ella Dionisio/DMS