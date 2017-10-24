CLARK, Pampanga -- Western Mindanao Commander Maj. Gen.Galileo Kintanar Jr. will be the new chief of the Philippine Air Force, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday.

"You can announce it already. Galileo Gerald Kintanar is the next commanding general, Philippine Air Force," said AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano.

"He (Kintanar) is a silent worker and he is also good, strategic thinker and he is also tested and ace pilot of the Philippine Air Force," he added.

Kintanar who will replace Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina, will assume his new post on the change of command ceremony at Clark Airbase, Pampanga Tuesday.

The event will be led by President Rodrigo Duterte and other defense and military officials. Robina Asido/DMS