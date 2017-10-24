The Philippine government congratulated on Monday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the victory of his Liberal Democratic Party in Sunday's elections.

"We wish to congratulate His Excellency Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the results of the elections, " Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said Abe's fresh mandate augurs well for the "excellent Philippine-Japan ties."

"We have many points of collaboration with our neighbor in the North, which include economic, socio-political security and defense cooperation. We are therefore confident that both countries’ solid and strategic partnership would continue to gain greater strength in the years to come," Abella said.

Duterte is set to visit Japan for the second time before the end of the year.. Celerina Monte/DMS