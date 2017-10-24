Incidents involving motorcycle riding-in-tandem criminals have decreased, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

"So far, I would like to report that motorcycle riding criminals decreased or almost gone," Dela Rosa said in a press conference Monday.

But Dela Rosa said they are still collating their records.

Dela Rosa said he is not sure if the PNP's actions on motorcycle riding tandem will be bloody.

"It depends because we know they are armed and dangerous, when I say I will finish them all it means we will neutralized all of them," he said.

Dela Rosa clarified neutralization means suspects will be killed, arrested or stop them from doing crimes.

"Can be killed, can be arrested or diminish their capabilities to commit crimes. Like for example, we confiscate their motorcycle. We got their gun, instruments of the crime, support system, protector if they are protected by barangay captains, rogue policemen or rogue politicians," he added.

He said he gave directives to policemen to keep suspects alive as the PNP are facing a lot of criticisms but he also instructed them to survive gunfights.

"We have been facing a lot of criticisms already. Why insist on killing if they shouldn't be killed? You (policemen) do your job properly but I have additional instruction. Be sure to stay alive, be sure to survive in a gunfight with these motorcycle riding criminals," Dela Rosa said.

Asked if he will declare a one-strike policy on police stations that will fail to solve riding-in-tandem incidents, Dela Rosa said he will observe first.

"If they heed to my instructions, then it's better but generally since October 10, two weeks (ago), I've only monitored two cases. One is the incident in Mandaluyong but apprehended and the other is in Manila..," he said.

He also said they will focus on riding-in-tandem incidents which allegedly involves police officers.

According to PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management's report from July 1 2016 to September 30, 2017, thirty-three percent of deaths under homicide incidents were being perpetrated by motorcycle riding criminals. Ella Dionisio/DMS