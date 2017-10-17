More than 800 protesters participated in the nationwide transport strike on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Operation Center (NOC) recorded.

As of 12 noon, the PNP-NOC has recorded a total of 856 drivers and protesters who joined the nationwide strike that was launched by transport group called Piston.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said in a Viber message 16 government vehicles and 7 buses were fielded to ferry commuters.

LTFRB added that Uber and Grab said they turned off surge pricing for the day starting 10:30 am.

Police said most of protesters were monitored to be in Metro Manila with around 306 rallyists.

In Region 3 the PNP has recorded a total of 160 drivers who joined the rally, while in Region 4A there 220, Region 5 with 20, Region 10 with 20 and Region 13 with 30 protesters.

National Capitol Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde went to some areas in the metropolis affected by the protests.

At 9:40 am, Albayalde checked the situation in the area along Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City were less than 50 protesters were gathered beside the road.

Albayalde told policemen who are monitoring the road to let protesters to express themselves but make sure road is accessible to motorists.

“We told them (police) to let the protesters ( alone). We do not have problem there. Our only problem is the complaint of our people that the protesters are occupying the whole road although they are not too many. Their numbers would not even reach 50,” he said.

After checking the situation in Cubao, Albayalde left on a single motorcycle going to E. Rodriguez also in Quezon City.

He said they have received reports there are members of Piston who are removing plaque cards of jeepneys passing in the area.

Albayalde said no stranded passengers were monitored in Metro Manila.

“. So far we haven’t monitored any passengers that were affected in all places of metro manila, there were small number in Makati, Buendia area earlier but as of this time no more reports,” he said.

The transport group who are against the government’s plan to phase out old jeepneys are planning to continue their nationwide protest action until Tuesday.

Aside from Piston, members of Gabriela, Courage, Kilusang Mayo Uno (labor group) and others were also joining the protest actions. Robina Asido/DMS