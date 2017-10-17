Despite a nationwide transport strike, the Duterte administration is determined to push with the phase-out of old public utility vehicles, including jeepneys, Malacanang said on Monday.

"The Administration remains committed to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVVMP), which is long overdue," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He noted several attempts in the past to modernize the public transport system but these have been thwarted due to similar transport strikes, which "unfortunately resulted in an outdated public transport system."

Malacanang has suspended classes and government work nationwide on Monday due to the transport strike spearheaded by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide, joined by the Kilusang Mayo Uno and other transport and commuters' groups under the No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition.

Abella said with the exception of left-leaning PISTON, the PUVMP has gained the support of different public transport groups.

These include the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburb Drivers Association Nationwide Inc., (PASANG MASDA), Land Transportation Organization of the Philippines (LTOP), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), Stop and Go Coalition, and majority of provincial transport cooperatives all over the country, he said.

"The government, through the LTFRB, will continue with the discussions, consultations, and further collaboration with members of the public transport sector, particularly in explaining the financial scheme available to PUJ operators and drivers who wish to avail of new units through financing of government financial institutions," he said.

According to LandBank president Alex Buenaventura, it has put up a P1 billion credit facility for the pilot project that will cover the replacement of an initial 650 public utility jeeps at P1.4 million to P1.6 million per unit.

During Monday's transport strike, the government laid out measures to assist affected commuters.

Per the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) they have engaged 35 city buses in Metro Manila, Abella said.

This is in addition to the four military trucks, four buses, four vans and four service vehicles provided by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA); 15 military trucks by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP); 12 light trucks and four military trucks by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG); six shuttles and a service vehicle by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Several local government units (LGUs) have also provided buses and vehicles for the affected.

Also, six designated areas have been identified for free rides. These pickup points include: Commonwealth Avenue, Luneta Grandstand, Orense Guadalupe, SM Marikina, MCU and HK Plaza. Celerina Monte/DMS