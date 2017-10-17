Malacanang said on Monday there will be no more suspension of classes and government work on Tuesday despite a transport strike to oppose the phaseout of old public utility vehicles, including jeepneys.

Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar said "There will be work and classes tomorrow."

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said "per recommendation of the Joint Quick Response Team on transportation "the nationwide strike of transport group Piston barely affected the riding public."

"Be that as it may, the contingency preparation today will remain for tomorrow," Abella added.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea suspended classes in public and private schools at all levels and work in government on Monday due to transport strike.

Despite the strike, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the administration remains committed to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program as it is long overdue. Celerina Monte/DMS