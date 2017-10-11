President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he did not see any problem to tighten immigration laws by other countries, an apparent expression of support on United States President Donald Trump's policy.

In his remarks during his visit at Her Majesty Australian Ship Adelaide docked at Port of Manila, Duterte cited how countries have been trying hard not to suffer from the hands of terrorists.

"Just a reminder for everybody to raise its awareness... It's not bad to be strict in immigration laws. It is really --- has something to do with the self-preservation of a nation," he said.

Since he assumed office, Trump has issued directives, which affect entry and presence of certain foreign nationals in the US.

Trump is also pushing for a new hardline immigration proposal to Congress, including building a controversial border wall, speeding up deportations and dramatically increasing the number of officials involved in enforcement.

Like other countries, Duterte said the Philippines is also suffering from "a severe case of terrorism," referring to the rebellion in Marawi City.

"We’re coping up. We hope that it would be finished in about one week. We have suffered casualties, the biggest so far in my --- in present years. And I am sad that terrorism has arrived in my land," Duterte said as he advised other countries to make sure terrorism "does not go out of control in your country."

He said terrorism in Marawi was imported as the Maute terrorists were inspired by the Islamic State.

Duterte has placed the whole of Mindanao under martial law due to Marawi crisis, which started on May 23. Celerina Monte/DMS