Malacanang said on Tuesday it regrets the decision of the Commission on Appointments rejecting the nomination of Paulyn Jean Ubial as secretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

Ubial was the fifth Cabinet nominee rejected by the bicameral body.

"We regret the Commission on Appointment's non-confirmation of Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rossel-Ubial," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

He said the Duterte administration was "deeply grateful" for Ubial's service to the Health Department and "for epitomizing the President's malasakit (concern) through her 'All for Health, towards Health for All' Philippine Health Agenda."

The Palace wishes Ubial well in all her future endeavors, Abella added.

Other Cabinet nominees who were also rejected by the CA were Perfecto Yasay Jr. for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Regina Lopez for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Judy Taguiwalo for the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Rafael Mariano for the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Yasay was replaced by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, while Lopez was succeeded by retired military general Roy Cimatu. Both were confirmed by the commission.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to name new DSWD and DAR chiefs. Celerina Monte/DMS