President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Tuesday the need to cooperate among countries to stop North Korea from threatening the world with its nuclear weapon.

In a message during his visit at Her Majesty Australian Ship Adelaide docked at the Port of Manila, Duterte said "the small guy there in North Korea is playing with dangerous weapons."

He was referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"And I hope it would not deteriorate into something violent, but you can never know what’s in the criminal mind. So, I hope that in the coming days, we should stay together, especially the alliance between us, Philippines, America, and even China --- the ones --- because they are also put in jeopardy," Duterte told the Australian sailors.

"And that is why we reiterate our full support with our Australian friends, Americans, and even Chinese, Malaysian, all, to show to this one guy that he has to stop threatening the world. Because he runs the risk of being destroyed first," he added.

He said if North Korea would use nuclear arms, Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, could immediately be destroyed.

He urged China, which "appears to be the only monkey wrench in the violent plans" of Kim, to "keep watch over him."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is currently being chaired by the Philippines, has urged North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests and to denuclearize. Celerina Monte/DMS