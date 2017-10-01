Government authorities nabbed an Abu Sayyaf member who escaped from jail and two carnappers in separate operation in the province of Basilan last Thursday, a military official said in a report Saturday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, identified the re-arrested Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member as Boy Indama.

He "was apprehended through the joint efforts of the troops from the 74th Infantry Battalion, Lamitan City Police Station, and Regional Public Safety Battalion in Lamitan City at 12:45 pm last September 28."

Petinglay said Indama who has an existing warrant of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in Barangay Magcawa, Al-Barka, Basilan is an Abu Sayyaf member under Furuji Indama who escaped from Basilan Provincial Jail on December 13, 2009.

"Indama was immediately brought to the Lamitan District Hospital for medical attention and was subsequently turned over to the Lamitan City Police for proper disposition and documentation," she said.

Petinglay said the government troops from the 4th Special Forces Battalion also apprehended two carnappers in a checkpoint at the vicinity of Barangay Cabunbata, Isabela City, Basilan around 7 am of the same day.

She identified the two suspects as Salam Aslatan and Nuruddin Duray.

"Seized from their possession were two motorcycles owned by Mursid Halikin, a resident of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan," Petinglay said.

"Upon verification, the apprehended carnappers and the recovered items were immediately turned-over to the Isabela City Police for proper disposition," she added. Robina Asido/DMS