Two Indian navy ships will arrive on Tuesday for a goodwill visit, a Philippine Navy official said Saturday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the Indian Navy ships will arrive around 10 am.

"The Indian Navy vessels, INS Satpura (F48), skippered by Captain (IN) Rahul Shankar and INS Kadmatt (P29), skippered by Commander Nithin Cariappa will arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila for a four-day goodwill visit from October 3 to 6, 2017," he said.

"Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the Indian Navy vessels at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila after a customary meeting procedure with BRP Rajah Humabon (FF11) at the vicinity of Corregidor Island," he added.

Lincuna said "the goodwill visit aims to enhance and strengthen the mutual relationship between the two nations."

"It also coincides with the commemoration of the 25th year of India-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation) relations being celebrated this year," he added.

Two Indian Navy ships, Sahyadri and Shakti, arrived in May 2016. The two ships docked in Subic bay, Zambales for a goodwill visit that lasted for three days. Robina Asido/DMS