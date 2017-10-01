The Philippine Navy is training security personnel of private establishments in Central Visayas amid the problem in terrorism in the country.

Ensign Maria Amanda Precious Zamuco, Naval Forces Central public affairs officer said Commodore Loumer Bernabe, Naval Forces Central Commander, begun the training after terrorists attack in other parts of the country like Bohol last April and Marawi that started since May.

"The training is a primer of the activity of the command in order to establish the trust, confidence and commitment of the security entities from the resorts/hotels and tourism sites within the Naval Forces Central Area of Responsibility, which can serve as the first line of defense against terrorist attacks," said Zamuco.

"The command aims to enhance the capacity of our security personnel in responding to threats, particularly terrorism," he said.

"Further, this initiative is in line with the Central Command’s Campaign Plan 'Abante Visayas' and Security of Island and Coastal Tourism Resort/Sites from Acts of Terrorism and Criminality," she added

Zamuco said the Security Enhancement Training was conducted thru series of lectures and practical exercises, including Caliber 45/9mm Proficiency Training with the personnel from Naval Special Operations Unit (NAVSOU ? 5).

"This also included training for small scale combat maneuvers which will help the security personnel to respond to initial threat that may happen before law enforcers will arrive in the given situation," She said.

Zamuco said the five days Security Enhancement Training which were participated by the security personnel from the different resorts/hotels and vital installations within the Cebu Area of Responsibility.was conducted at Naval Forces Central headquarters in Lapu-lapu City, Cebu from September 25 to 29, 2017.

"A total of 38 participants completed the training, including four officers from Naval Forces Central: Security Enhancement Training Class 01-2017," she said.

Zamuco said Commodore Loumer Bernabe, Naval Forces Central commander, confirmed their command will continue to provide the same training for security forces of other private establishment not only in Cebu but also in other provinces within their area of responsibility.

"He (Bernabe) mentioned that training should be enhanced and that this was only the beginning of a continuous interaction of all the security forces in Cebu. He also said that the training conducted was not only for the security in Cebu but for the country in general. There will be more activities lined up for the training," she said.

"Bernabe highly encouraged the participants to invite other personnel from security agencies for the next classes of the training. He also stressed that it would be better if the participants will form a joint Quick Reaction Team, which will compose of the security personnel from the hotels/resorts near the affected area. They will be the first responders while law enforcers are not yet around," she added. Robina Asido/DMS