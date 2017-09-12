Senator Richard Gordon, the Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, ordered the restoration of the protective custody of customs broker Mark Taguba on Monday.

"There is no problem oin the part of the chairman to provide him, upon the request of senator (Panfilo) Lacson the necessary security so long as the Senate can afford it", Gordon said.

Gordon agreed to provide protection to Taguba after the manifestation of Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Lacson said in a radio interview last Saturday Gordon and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III withdrew the Senate's protective custody on Taguba following his the statement involving Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Manases Carpio in the shabu shipment.

Gordon said the decision to remove Taguba from the Senate protective custody has nothing to do with President Rodrigo Duterte's son and son-in-law being tagged in the issue.

"It is apparent that we are spending resources guarding Mr. Taguba with four or six security people and was not recommendation. I felt that and I take full responsibility for it that Mr. Taguba is within means to provide himself a security", Gordon said.

Gordon said the Senate sergeant-at-arms made a request regarding the protection of Taguba concerning the sergeant-at-arms budget.

"It is a request made legitimately by the sergeant-at-arms and I accepted it and I take full responsibility for it...I was also informed that we have a budget for providing secuirty under the sergeant-at-arms budget", he said.

Lacson manifested in the committee hearing to provide "legislative immunity" to Taguba but Gordon said he cannot be immune from criminal cases.

"There is no immunity from courts, from criminal cases. he will still be chased on that", Gordon said. Alanna Ambi/DMS