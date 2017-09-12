The commemoration of 100th birth anniversary of late President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Monday was “generally peaceful”, an official of the Philippine National Police said.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, Southern Police District Director, said there were no untoward incidents monitored.

However, Apolinario also confirmed more than 300 protesters gathered at the gate of the heroes cemetery.

Apolinario said protesters include around 200 members of the anti ? Marcos group and around 150 supporters of the late president.

He said around 300 policemen were deployed as part of the security measures while 300 soldiers were put on standby.

Apolinario said the commemoration started around 9:30 am and was attended by immediate members of the Marcos family as well as other personalities including former President, now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Kuwin of Iraq and others. Robina Asido/DMS