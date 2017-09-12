Former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has been "indefinitely" detained under Senate custody after turning himself in on Monday for not attending the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing regarding the P6.4 billion smuggled shabu from China.

"I talked to him, I said so that we can hear your side and it will be your disadvantage if you will not go but he said he respects the Senate and he is willing to stay here, detained and he will just put it in court", Senator Richard Gordon said after talking to Faeldon in the sergant-at-arms room.

Faeldon arrived at the Senate at 11:55 am. and went straight to the sergant-at-arms room. Gordon said Faeldon felt like he will not win as long as he is in the Senate since senators have privilege speeches.

Faeldon did not defy the orders of the Senate but he refused to attend the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing as long as Senator Trillanes IV and Senator Ping Lacson are there, he said.

"For him it is unfair to judge him. Everyone who voted Senator Lacson, 11 million votes for Trillanes, he has no chances of winning against that so for him to win, he will file in the court", Gordon said,

Trillanes asked Faeldon in the Blue Ribbon Committee on August 15 if there is corruption inside Customs. Faeldon turned emotional and initially refused to answer the question. Faeldon eventually admitted that there is corruption inside the agency.

Trillanes said in a statement on August 10 that Faeldon is "at the heart" of the smuggling controversy.

Lacson said Faeldon is accepting bribes during his term as Customs commissioner. The following day Faeldon alleged that Pampi Lacson, the senator's son, is involved in smuggling of millions of metric tons of cement into the country.

Gordon said "he (Faeldon) did not defy the Senate. He is just not willing go to the Senate when the two are there".

He said Faeldon will be detained in the Senate until "until he decides to come over or until the Senate says 'you may go'". Alanna Ambi/DMS