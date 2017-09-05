Agriculture Secretary Manny Pi?ol said Monday Pampanga has "started to get back on its feet" following his announcement the bird flu crisis is over after three weeks.

Pinol announced in his Facebook page last Saturday the bird flu outbreak that hit San Luis in Pampanga and the Nueva Ecija towns of Jaen and San Isidro has ended.

"The biggest crisis thus far to hit the agriculture sector under the administration of President Rody Duterte, the avian influenza outbreak in three towns in Central Luzon, is now officially over", he said.

Pinol said the areas affected by the bird flu started to recover.

"It started to get back on its feet right now. It's not gonna be easy... we are relieved by the fact that in a matter of 21 days we are able to addressed the problem", Pinol said in a TV interview on Monday,

Pinol lifted the ban on the movement of poultry products in the 7 km controlled area radius outside the three affected towns on August 31.

He said the ban on the movement of poultry products within the 1 km contained area radius will be lifted after 35 days.

Farmers inside the contained area will not be allowed to raise chickens, duck and quails after three months.

Pinol said the government paid P48 million to the farmers affected. He said he will request additional 100 million to the president for the funding of thelivelihood projects of the farmers.

"I am in the cabinet meeting today I will present to the president . I will present o the president a 100 million (peso) funding to provide livelihood projects for farmers whose livelihood was afected by the bird flu virus", he said

The Department of Agiculture culled around 667, 000 fouls to prevent the spread of the virus to other areas, he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS