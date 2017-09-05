Police arrested Puerto Princesa Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida III Monday for drug possession, a Philippine National Police (PNP) report said.

The PNP's Drug Enforcement Group said their personnel and police men from Puerto Princesa and the Palawan provincial office raided the home of Marcaida at 6 am by virtue of a search warrant from a Manila court.

"Seized during the raid were 30 sachets containing white cyrstalline substance of suspected methampethamine hydrochloride (shabu) wrapped in a self sealing transparent plastic pack. 1 .22 cal rifle, 3 rifle grenade, 1 fragmentation grenade. 4 units .45 cal. pistol," said the report.

The warrant was issued by Executive Judge Reynaldo Alhambra of the City of Manila

The inventory of seized items was witnessed by Marilou Gumangan, barangay captain of Bancao-Bancao, Francisco Gabico barangay captain of San Pedro and an ABS-CBN reporter.

Marcaida, who is said to be in the government's list of local politicians involved in illegal drugs, was arrested by police for drug possession. DMS