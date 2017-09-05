Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Monday many chiefs of police were relieved in its all-out war against illegal gambling.

"Many chiefs of police were relieved and in fact in Region 4A ( Calabarzon) almost all the chiefs of police were relieved. They were rotated.. removed", Dela Rosa said in a press conference in Camp Crame. Dela Rosa did not say how many were relieved of their posts.

He said reports some small-time lottery operators also serve as bookies have to be settled first before he can decide if he will relieve police commanders with low performance.

"I still have to hold my horses. I will not relieve the commanders with low performance because they have valid reason on why did it happen", Dela Rosa said.

"I have to settle this issue with PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office) with STL (small time lottery) operators because it would be unfortunate if I will just relieve them," he added.

He said he is satisfied with the performance of the policemen in other areas but there are areas that he is not satisfied.

Dela Rosa last July 31 gave 15 days to police officers to stop illegal gambling operations and he said he will relieve the regional and provincial directors who fail to address the problem.

Dela Rosa said there were no regional and provincial directors relieved due to the unsettled issue of authorized STL employees who serve as bet collectors and bookies. Alanna Ambi/DMS