Uber Systems Inc. (USI) resumed operation on Tuesday afternoon after paying more than P480 million to the Land Transportation and Regulatory Board to lift their one-month suspension.

"As of 5:00 pm today, August 29th, we have resumed our services and expect to be fully operational in the coming days", USI said in their Facebook page.

Uber paid P190 million fine to the LTFRB and P299,2404,000 financial assistance to their partner operators who were affected by the suspension.

LTFRB suspended Uber on August 14 for continuous accreditation and activation of transport network vehicles (TNVS) in their platform despite an order from the board to stop accepting and activating new drivers.

Uber submitted proof of payment of the P190 million fine and affidavit of USI operations. Logistics manager Candice Kua said Uber remitted the financial assistance for the operators, bank transaction activity issued by Wells Fargo showing financial assistance payment and list of TNVS operators showing their recieved financial assistance to the LTFRB.

"In the view of the submission of proof submitted by the USI, the One month suspenson on the accreditation of USI, by virtue of the Order dated August 14 2017 is hereby lifted and set aside ", the LTFRB said.

LTFRB suspended the accreditation and operations of Uber for a month after violating the agency’s directive last July 14, which ordered Uber and Grab to stop accepting new TNVS applications and submit an updated list of the accredited TNVS as of June 30, 2017.

LTFRB also ordered the Uber and Grab to stop accepting additional accreditation of TNVS and activation of their accounts into their respective systems. Alanna Ambi/DMS