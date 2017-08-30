Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Ano confirmed that no Chinese flag is planted on one of the cay near Pag-asa Island.

“It was not Chinese flag. It was just an indigenous pole with sort of plastics and sacks. Based on our assessment it was used as guide for the seafarers,” he said.

Ano did not say who planted the “indigenous pole” but he said it was removed by the armed forces.

“No, It’s not us (who planted the indigenous pole), but we are the ones that removed, we removed it,” he said.

Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano claimed that a Chinese flag was planted in a sandy cay located at 12.6 kilometers northeast of Loaita Island, one of the Philippine-controlled features in West Philippine Sea.

Ano noted that the Armed Forces are prioritizing the improvement of the living condition in Pagasa Island especially the renovation of its runway.

He said the improvement does not violate the Declaration of Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“That is not included in the violation of the Code of Conduct. You can improve the islands. reefs, shoals that you are presently occupying. The one that is not allowed in Declaration of Code of Conduct is the occupation of additional area island or atolls…,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS