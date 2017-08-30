President Rodrigo Duterte defended on Tuesday his son-in-law for transacting with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), saying it is part of his job as a lawyer.

Duterte was reacting to the accusation of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, his staunch critic, that Manases Carpio, husband of presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, was involved in illegal transactions at the BOC as he visited several times the office of resigned BOC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon last year until early this year.

"Regarding Mans, I do not apologize for him because he’s a lawyer. And every lawyer knows that. That’s our job. The richer the client, the better. So you can die early --- die early or retire early," he said, noting that Carpio is a lawyer of cigarette manufacturing Mighty Corp.

Mighty entered into a P25-billion settlement with the government after the BOC discovered that it was using fake stamps.

In a separate statement, Carpio admitted visiting the BOC to represent his clients who have transactions with the agency.

"It is my job as a lawyer to appear before government agencies for and on behalf of my principals. Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BOC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumor monger who happens to be a senator," he said.

As to the supposed visit at the BOC of a certain Lovelie Duterte, first wife of presidential son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the president said she is not his daughter-in-law.

Lovelie is the Maranao whom Paolo eloped with when he was still 18 years old and whose parents were engaged in ukay-ukay (used clothing) business.

Duterte said his son is separated with Lovelie whom he did not see for the past 10 years.

"I do not have a daughter by the name of Lovelie Duterte," he said, noting his son has a new wife who is a Christian.

Duterte said his challenge before that he would resign due to corruption only involves his children, Sara, Paolo, Sebastian and Veronica.

"Not the kind of event that would prompt me to insist on resigning. But I told my children, if they are into it (corruption), just call my attention, remind me of my commitment and I will resign," he said.

He said he did not have "control" over other people.

"Like for example, just like my son-in-law who is a lawyer and it is perfectly all right for him to see anybody," he said.

As a lawyer, Carpio has to protect the interest of his clients because that is part of his oath of office as a lawyer, said Duterte, also a lawyer. Celerina Monte/DMS