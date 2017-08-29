President Rodrigo Duterte again uttered expletives against United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard who urged the Philippine government to make the 17-year old student's death as the last in the administration's war against illegal drugs.

In an interview in Pampanga, Duterte called Callamard a "fool" and "son of a bitch."

"What is (her) nationality? French?," Duterte said, noting the situation in France.

"In her place, they can detain person almost indefinitely under the French law. And the French law says your are guilty and you have to prove your innocence," he said.

In the Philippines, on the other hand, he said there is presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"Do not give me that kind of shit. This is the Republic of the Philippines. This is not the territory of France," Duterte said.

Callamard posted on her Twitter her "heart-felt condolences to the family of Kian Loyd delos Santos and to all the families victimized by "this cruel war. #Makehisdeaththelast #Philippines."

Delos Santos was allegedly shot dead by police during their anti-drug operation in Caloocan City on August 16. Celerina Monte/DMS