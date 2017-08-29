Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday advised United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard to "mind your own business".

The PNP chief made the statement after Callamard reacted through her twitter account the death of 17 years old Kian delos Santos. "Autopsy confirms execution of #KianDelosSantos, latest symbol of a massive government-led, human rights crisis," Callamard said.

Dela Rosa, in a phone patch interview with reporters, said it depends on the investigator if the case can be considered as murder.

"Ask (the) investigator, whatever the investigator will say," he said.

On Callamard's remark that Kian's death should be the last, Dela Rosa said it will be the last if they stop their involvement with drugs. "If there are no drugs in the Philippines, that is the last," he added.

Dela Rosa is also scheduled to meet the Commission on Human Rights Tuesday.

"I will ask them. There lot's of points to take up. I will listen to them, among the issues is the jail," he said.

Delos Santos was shot dead during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City last August 16. The Public Attorney's Office on Friday filed criminal complaints of murder and torture on the three policemen said to be involved in the death of the Grade 11 student.

His funeral procession, human rights groups said, is a protest against the killings of drug suspects in the government's war on illegal drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS