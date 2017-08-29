10 alleged members of Daesh-inspired Maute terror group who tried to enter the main battle area in Marawi City were shot dead by government forces on Monday as the Armed Forces of the Philippines sees "one big battle" coming up as vital areas were regained by the military.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said soldiers of Task Group Musang intercepted them as they were on board two motorized pump boats off Lanao Lake around 2:30 am.

A three-hour firefight and pursuit operations immediately ensued between forces of the Joint Task Group Lawa and the fleeing terrorists, she said.

At 5 in the morning, upon searching the area, troops were able to recover five dead bodies of the enemy; one M16 rifle; and one motorized pump boat, she added.

Petinglay said government troops were able to neutralize five other alleged terrorists but they were not able to recover their bodies as their pump boat was seen sinking during pursuit operation.

As of this report, patrolling soldiers and policemen are still looking for the dead bodies and sunken boat, she said.

AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano said the military is preparing for a big battle which may occur in the last phase of fighting in Marawi.

We have recovered the Grand Mosque. The area left for them is now small, so probably we're preparing for one big battle, he said.

Unlike before that they (terrorist) are spread out, now they are consolidating. So we expect that there will be fresh fighting when we reached the final phase of the battle, he added.

Our enemies said they will fight it out up to their last breath so with that declaration we expect that they will do or die, Ano noted

Petinglay said based on their latest report the number of government fatalities is now stand at 130, while the terrorist members killed has reached to 603.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., head of the Western Mindanao Command, said this accomplishment of the government forces only shows successful coordination made by the troops and the local government units.

"The plan of the terrorists was earlier reported to us that is why it was easier for patrolling special forces riverine units and maritime policemen to detect and neutralize the movement," he said.

"Let this be a warning to those who have the intention to escape and to enter, our troops are ready for you. We will get definitely get you, he added. Robina Asido/DMS